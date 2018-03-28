1 / 6

Prabhudheva, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming thriller film Mercury, was snapped in Mumbai. Prabhudheva, who has many films to his credit as an actor, director and choreographer, will be playing a villain in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Mercury, which will have its world premiere at The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) next month, will release on April 13 in India. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)