Karthi, Sayyeshaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar on sets of Kadaikutty Singam
Published on February 17, 2018 6:30 am
After a successful Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Kaarthi is currently shooting for his next film Kadaikutty Singam. The film is helmed by Pandiraj and also has Sayyeshaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female leads.
The Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actor plays a farmer. He is said to be the youngest brother with 5 sisters. The film is said to be a rural, family entertainer.
The cast and crew are currently shooting in Tenkasi. The film also has Sathyaraj, who will play Karthi's father. A picture also shows that Bhanupriya and Viji Chandrashekar are part of the film.
Vanamagan girl Sayyesha is being paired against Karthi for the first time. Sayeshaa is said to be playing a simple village girl in the film.
The film will also get a Telugu release named Chinna Babu. D Imman is scoring music for the film.
Kadaikutty Singam is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. This is the first time Karthi is playing a lead in his brother's home production venture.