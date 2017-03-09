Karisma Kapoor parties with boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal. Kareena Kapoor and exes Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan were there too

Kareena Kapoor Khan was back with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Malaika Arora Khan to party. And it seems Karisma Kapoor is in no mood to keep her relationship with beau Sandeep Toshniwal under the wraps anymore. Now, the Raja Hindustani actor doesn't mind being clicked by the paparazzi with Sandeep who is the CEO of a pharmaceutical company. On Wednesday, the rumoured couple was spotted partying with friends and family at the Galaxy Apartments. Among others who caught our attention was estranged couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced their split last year in March but the estranged couple continues to be friends. A few days back, Arbaaz was a part of Malaika's mother's birthday celebrations and the duo also rang in New Year together in Goa. There are many who still want the power couple who has spent more than 17 years together to patch up but Arbaaz has made it clear at many instances that they are separated and are not coming back together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the Women's Day party with Malaika Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor. But before heading to the party the new mommy caught up with her girl Amrita Arora at Malaika's house. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Karisma Kapoor was also spotted with Sandeep Toshniwal at Randhir Kapoor's birthday party and at the Kapoor's dinner at Shashi Kapoor's residence. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Kareena, Amrita, and Malaika posed for the shutterbugs at Malaika's house before heading to the Women's Day party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora dazzled in her shimmery outfit at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )