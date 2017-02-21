Karisma Kapoor, boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal are not hiding their relationship anymore. Here’s who Sandeep is

Karisma Kapoor's personal life has popped up in news again. But this time, it is nothing around her public divorce to Sanjay Kapur. The actor seems to have found love one more time. But wasn't that something that's been doing the rounds for a long time? The catch is, Karisma seems to be in a mood to make it public too. The man in question is Sandeep Toshniwal, and going by the latest buzz, the two are no more shying away from keeping their rumoured relationship under wraps or behind the doors.

Karisma, who was married to Sanjay Kapur for 13 years got divorced from him in 2013. And on the side, she began making news for her alleged link-up with Sandeep Toshniwal. But the two never came out in open. Sandeep is the CEO of a pharmaceutical company and has been dating Karisma for some time now. Sandeep is also separated from his wife. Though Sandeep might be a regular at all Kapoor parties, the couple has been secretive about the affair and was rarely spotted together publicly, until recently.

Karisma and Sandeep however couldn't dodge the shutterbugs and were once seen outside Kareena's residence. Speculations became rife when Karisma posted a picture, spotting a big diamond ring in her hand, giving way to rumours about her engagement with Sandeep.

Karisma and Sandeep are slowly opening up about their relationship. They seem to be okay arriving together in the same car for several events. Last they were clicked while arriving for a get-together at Shashi Kapoor's residence. Seen here are the two of them, entering the venue in the same vehicle.

The two even kept each other's company while attending Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor's birthday recently. Some inside pictures from the party made their way to the internet, adding fuel to the fire. As per these exclusive images from Spotboye, we can see how Sandeep has become a part of the Kapoor khandaan. (Pic courtesy: Spotboye)