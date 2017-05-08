Karisma Kapoor’s boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal has become a family member, these pictures are proof

Karisma Kapoor's alleged relationship with businessman Sandeep Toshniwal has been making news for a long time now. The two have been spotted together at many events, including the family get-togethers and it seems the actor is just making her family and Sandeep's comfortable with each other. However, the two have remained tight-lipped about their connection. Recently, the two were seen at a get together organised by Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan at her place. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

There were also rumours that Karisma and Sandeep are planning to tie the knot soon. But her father Randhir Kapoor, in an interview to DNA, said, "I think Lolo (Karisma) is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don't think she wants to get married."

Reports claim that Sandeep is awaiting his divorce. A report on Spotboye mentioned that the preliminary proceedings of the divorce have already begun and the basic terms are now being decided. Meanwhile, Karisma's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur had married long-time girlfriend Priya Sachdev in a hush-hush ceremony.

Apart from Karisma, Kareena's get together was also attended by sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. It's only recently that Soha announced the news of her pregnancy.

The couple announced the news some weeks back. While Soha has become brand ambassador of many brands, Kunal is busy shooting for Golmaal Again.