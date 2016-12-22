Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Ibrahim visit Kareena Kapoor and Taimur

As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, their relatives made a beeline to meet the tiny tot and new mommy. If a pic said to be the first photo of Saif, Kareena and Taimur went viral, we also saw Saif's son Ibrahim, Kareena Kapoor with her kids Samiera and Kiaan Raaj, and Rishi and Neetu Kapoor outside Breach Candy Hospital where Kareena is admitted. Earlier, Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor and Babita were seen there. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan was seen waving at the media as he arrived at the hospital. Saif's son Ibrahim also came to meet his new brother. Ibrahim and Sara are Saif's children with ex-wife Amrita Singh. Kareena's mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore was also seen reaching the hospital. Sharmila had earlier appreciated the way Kareena carried herself during her pregnancy. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

How can one not expect grandpa Randhir Kapoor who would obviously be present to check on his youngest daughter and her first child? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sister Karisma Kapoor was spotted with her kids, Sameira and Kiaan Raaj. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora, one of Kareena's close buddies from the industry, was also spotted coming to the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rishi Kapoor and his wife also paid a visit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)