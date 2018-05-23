3 / 6

Earlier, Sonam had also spoken about feminism in an interview with indianexpress.com. Sonam said, as a feminist, one has to respect women’s right to choice. She said, “I am a true feminist. I believe in my choice. My husband or his family have not asked me to do anything. I have decided to do it myself. I never asked my husband to do it. He did it himself. The whole idea of feminism is to have equal opportunities and the choice to do what you want to do. So, whether I want to or do not want to change my name is my personal choice." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)