Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor backed Veere Di Wedding is back in the news. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is making headlines for a recently shot special number choreographed by Farah Khan. The photos from the sets of the film that have landed on social media are high on glamour and oomph. Going by the look of it, it seems the dance number will top the music charts in the coming times. The other one who is catching eyes in the photos is singer-rapper Badshah who has earlier given the party anthem to the youth in Khoobsurat song "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai".