Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s first photo with son Taimur is going viral

People simply can't wait to get the first glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's bundle of joy. The baby was born early on December 20 and ever since then, we have seen multiple images of Kareena and Taimur and they are purportedly at the Breach Candy Hospital. The baby looks like a little munchkin as papa Saif Ali Khan is seen peeping as well. Maybe he just gave either Kareena or Taimur a quick peck on the cheek? This picture was the latest one to land on WhatsApp on Thursday and has gone viral ever since. While it does appear that fandom has hit the paydirt with this picture and it really is Saif, Kareena and Taimur in one frame together, Kareena's rep is yet to confirm the same.

On Tuesday, a picture of Kareena with her baby Taimur was going viral on social media. People shared it on Facebook, sent it to Friends on Whatsapp and retweeted on Twitter. However, on Wednesday morning, Kareena's rep said the picture was a fake. Earlier in the day, Saif and Kareena shared their joy on Taimur's birth with this statement, "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection."

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is the first child of Kareena and Saif together. The tiny tot is already a celeb and people can't stop commenting on this adorable image of Kareena and Saif with their baby.

The number of viral pics of Kareena and her son Taimur are increasing by the day. But how real are they?

After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan revealed that they have named their baby, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, the trolling has been relentless and even cruel.