Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan celebrate Babita Kapoor’s 69th birthday with Kapoor khandaan. But why is Taimur Ali Khan missing?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's mother Babita Kapoor turned 69 today, and the entire Kapoor family was spotted at her birthday bash. Babita Kapoor is an yesteryear actor who gave many hits in the 60's. During her career in the Bollywood industry, she had appeared in 19 films. She worked with her husband Randhir Kapoor in the hit film Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She is still remembered for her biggest box office success, Haseena Maan Jayegi, where she had worked with her uncle-in-law Shashi Kapoor. At her birthday bash, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, looked pretty as ever. Saif Ali Khan was spotted having a great time with father-in-law Randhir Kapoor. The two even posed for the shutterbugs.

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also posed with each other. The lovely couple posed and waved to the fans and paparazzi. The two looked as dashing as ever. In December, Kareena and Saif joined the parent club of Bollywood after giving birth to little prince Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Since then the little one has been a bigger star in the industry than his parents. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan worked with each other in several films like Kurbaan, Tashan, LOC Kargil, to name a few. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)

