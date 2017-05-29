Latest News
  Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Karan Johar with sister Karisma. Is she making-up for her absence at KJo's recent birthday bash?

    Bollywood director Karan Johar recently turned 45. Nearly the whole film fraternity was present at his birthday bash. But one of KJO's closest buddies, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing at the big party. Now, after all the celebrations, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted visiting Karan along with designer Manish Malhotra. Both Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar joined the parents club of Bollywood recently and they both have been quite cautious about sharing the pictures of their babies. While paparazzi have managed to get a few clicks of Taimur, Karan has not revealed any pictures of his children Yash and Roohi till now. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    At a time when nearly everyone in Bollywood is writing their biography, including Karan Johar's The Unsuitable Boy, Rishi Kapoor's Khullam Khulla, Kareena Kapoor has reportedly also decided to write a book about motherhood which will shatter the norms of pregnancy. "The offers came in last month and she is giving it serious thought. While she believes writing requires dedication, she wants her thoughts to reach people far and wide. In the glam world, pregnancy is equated to a disease and an actress’ career is considered over once she has a baby. Her book will attack the stigma around pregnancy and how she was able to shatter the so-called norms," said a source close to the Udta Punjab actor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

    Akshay Kumar was spotted attending the screening of Mirror Games.

    Twinkle Khanna treated herself with a day all by herself.

    Star kid Aarav Bhatia, tried to hide behind his hood when the paparazzi spotted him.

    Anushka Sharma was clicked by the shutterbugs.

    Farhan Akhtar too was spotted in Mumbai.

