When Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor added drama to fashion

When you take a model as your showstopper, you get a great showstopper. When you take a star to walk the ramp, you get drama and fashion. At the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, we had Bollywood present in ample numbers. When they were not walking the ramp, they were in the front row as a serious glam upper. The first among all who walked the ramp, of course, was Kareena Kapoor Khan. The new mother again cocked a snook at every cliche associated with how a new mum is supposed to behave as she shined and sparkled on the ramp. The actor would soon start working for her next film, Veerey Di Wedding, with Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Next up was Sushmita Sen. The actor recently celebrated 23 years of being crowned as a Miss Universe might not be working in Bollywood films but we are sure after her appearance on the ramp, a lot of directors have already considered writing a role for her. The actor, whose smile is infectious, is known to have raised two beautiful girls without giving away to the social norm of marriage, and her never ending humility for people around. Well, she is indeed a queen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Tabu has been specific about roles she portrays on screen. The actor has done remarkable work in the past and if we talk about her recent outing as an actor, Haider just cannot be missed. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Amid these hotties, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor also left the temperatures soaring. Varun will be seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Arjun will be seen Mubarakaan. During the fashion week, they were focussing on giving the audience some paisa vasool entertainment. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Industry newbies Amrya Dastur and Disha Patani also presented their fashionable side. The actors made it big in the industry with Kung Fu Yoga, starring Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Taapsee Pannu has multiple projects in her kitty. The actor is prepping up for RunningShaadi.com, The Ghazi Attack, Judwaa 2 and Naam Shabana. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Urvashi Rautela is still leaving hearts beating with her performance in Kaabil on the revamped version of the iconic number, Haseeno Ka Deewana. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )