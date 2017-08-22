Kareena, Karisma steal our hearts with their ageless beauty but Taimur Ali Khan takes away all the attention

We can't help but feel envious of the genetically blessed Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma. While Kareena is the personification of beauty and attitude, it would be safe to say that Karisma has stopped aging. While the sisters continue to rule our hearts, it is Taimur Ali Khan who has never failed to take away all the attention and love from his Maasi and mother.

Kareena and Karisma were recently spotted shooting for an advertisement together. This is for the first time that they would appear on screen together. Karisma shared some behind the scene moments with her fans. And out of all, it is Taimur's presence that just took the photo to another level. Taimur was accompanied by Karisma's children, daughter Samiera Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

The sisters bonded post the shoot as well. We can say that Kareena and Karisma are true examples of how sisters can be each other's best friend.

Fondly known as Bebo and Lolo, the two have been fashionistas, fitness icons and Bollywood queens too.

While Karisma has chosen to stay away from the screens, Kareena is prepping up for Veerey Di Wedding.