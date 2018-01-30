Celeb spotting: From Kareena Kapoor at the gym to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at a dance studio
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Government scraps decision to print orange passports, will retain last page with address
- Kasganj violence: MHA seeks report from UP govt; Adityanath says won’t spare those spreading anarchy
- CitiesDelhi sealing row: BJP alleges leaders attacked at meeting with Kejriwal, AAP says everything on camera
- Bareilly DM who questioned 'trend' of fomenting communal trouble deletes post
- CIC asks Finance Ministry about total black money collected post-demonetisation
- EntertainmentPadmaavat box office collection day 5: Sanjay Leela Bhansali film collects Rs 129 crore
- EntertainmentAnt-Man and the Wasp trailer: Paul Rudd gets the perfect partner in Evangeline Lilly, watch video
- EntertainmentSonchiriya first look: Sushant Singh Rajput is unrecognisable as the fierce dacoit
- EntertainmentExpresso, Episode 7: There has been lot of reflected glory in my life, says Soha
- SportsU-19 World Cup: India thrash Pakistan by 203 runs
- SportsShubman Gill has always been dedicated: Father
- SportsTwitterati hail India's 'brutal' win vs Pak
- TechnologyTotal lunar eclipse, Super moon and blue moon all on January 31: Here's what you need to know
- TechnologyNokia 3310 4G variant with Android-based YunOS launched in China: Price, specs
- Reliance Jio booster plans revised to offer more 4G data: All you need to know
- LifestyleJaipur Literature Festival round-up: Speaking of women, for women, by women but will there be action next?