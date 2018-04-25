2 / 6

“I have been a part of ensemble films but this was very peculiar and that is why I wanted to be a part of it. I don’t think a lot of mainstream actresses want to be paired with other girls. I have always worked with Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh and everyone wants to work with them. However, the fact is that I wanted to be a part of this movie, work with Sonam and Swara and feel like a team player," Kareena said about being a part of the all-girls ensemble. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)