Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan go on a car ride. Here is Taimur’s cute-as-button pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is our girl crush. But we just have to go ahead and accept that when it comes to sheer cuteness, the actress has been left behind by her handsome bundle of joy, Taimur Ali Khan. The mom and baby went for their first ride around town on Thursday evening and the paparazzi hordes that follow Kareena around just went into an overdrive. Now, Taimur is a celebrity in his own right. The baby made quite a splash when he was born but his name ensured that all of India was talking about him. Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan showed him to the world when they took him home from hospital and then we saw an uber handsome pic of Taimur thanks to Saif. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On Thursday, Taimur and Kareena walked out of their home and into a car as the flashbulbs went pop. Taimur, being the star that he is, was very much awake but didn't pay too much attention to paps. We had the cute baby snuggling into a woman who accompanied Kareena. Her sister Karisma was also part of this ride around town. The Taimur pics have again proved what Kareena has been saying throughout -- that he is the most handsome man she has ever seen. We agree Kareena, we sure do. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Taimur Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena's first child together, was born in December 2016. The couple had said in a written statement: “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Recently, Saif said Kareen was not happy when he made Taimur his display picture on WhatsApp. Saif confirmed, "Yes, she was not happy. She was like, “Nazar lag jayegi and all of that”. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now. I don’t believe in all of that. I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

It seems Kareena, Karisma and Taimur were headed to a get-together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)