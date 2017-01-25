Kareena Kapoor Khan, hubby Saif Ali Khan and besties celebrate Karan Johar’s recently launched biography. See inside pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan was back in action at her friend Karan Johar's terrace party on Tuesday. Kareena Kapoor recently gave birth to her little one, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. We have seen her spending a lot of time with her besties and Tuesday night too turned out to be party time for her, hubby Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and buddies Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora Khan. The bash had other celebs too such as Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, host Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Maheep and Sanjay Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji.



This bash was to celebrate Karan Johar's recently launched biography, An Unsuitable Boy. And once again we thank Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora Khan for their Instagram posts as we got to See inside pics of this terrace bash. Scroll on! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

The new mommy was seen at the party in an orange dress and was accompanied by hubby Saif Ali Khan. After maintaining a stoic silence for long, Saif recently opened up about naming his and Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur Ali Khan. Soon after couple revealed their son’s name, the baby was trolled. Now, more than a month later, Saif spoke about his Kareena’s decision and said, "Kareena and I loved the name." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

As per latest updates, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who dazzled the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) ramp when she was pregnant with her first child, will take to the fashion runway once again as a showstopper at the grand finale of the upcoming Summer/Resort 2017 edition of the gala. This will be her first ramp walk after delivering son Taimur. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Malaika Arora Khan shared this pic for the party host, Karan Johar, and captioned it as, "My only 'unsuitable boy'😘😘#bestseller." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

Karan Johar's Student of the Year couple Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra were also a part of this party night. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )

If reports are to be believed, this new mommy will soon bounce back into action. Kareena, who is a part of Rhea Kapoor's ambitious chick flick Veere Di Wedding, will kickstart the film's shoot in May. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )