Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Rajput redefine style, Jhanvi Kapoor also spotted

A slew of Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Mira Rajput, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai, going about their life. Kareena Kapoor Khan who was in Malaysia to attend a store opening came to Mumbai last night. The actor looked lovely in a black outfit. Golmaal Again actors Ajay and Parineeti were seen at Mehboob Studio. On the other hand, Ranbir and Katrina promoted their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput was snapped at Bandra. Shahid Kapoor's wife recently attended an event in Mumbai and told indianexpress.com, "Shahid as a dad is very hands-on, he wants to do as much as he can, at times I ask him to take it easy and relax. He is always so excited to spend time with Misha. He is a little paranoid when it comes to keeping things clean around Misha, and she is just like her dad, she loves looking at herself in the mirror". (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor promoted their upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked smart. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma who will next be seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra smiled for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ajay Devgn who will next be seen in Golmaal Again was also spotted. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)