Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma and Amrita Arora, What’s so funny?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted hanging with her sister Karisma Kapoor and dear friend Amrita Arora in Bandra. Going by these pictures, we can see Kareena, Karisma and Amrita having a good time. As the three came out of a restaurant, some inside joke made Amrita burst into laughter. Karisma tried to keep straight face but couldn't as both Kareena and Amrita kept cracking up. We often see all three posing gracefully for shutterbugs but this time something just cracked them up. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor sure knows how to enjoy life. Kareena can't stop expressing her joy after becoming a mother. In an interview with indianexpress.com, she spoke about striking a work-life balance. "I am reading scripts. I have to see how to balance my life right now. For now, my focus is to work. I have worked throughout my pregnancy, and I will work even now. I would like to do one film at a time. Being a mother has nothing to do with choosing a script. It is my film career so I will choose," said Kareena. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor smiled for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora can't stop laughing. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena, Karisma and Amrita often hang out together. Though, we didn't see Malaika Arora. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)