Kareena Kapoor Khan not only owns the roles she take up on-screen but the way she slays the ramp, she makes sure people just look at her and nothing else. When she takes over the stage, all eyes get fixed only on her as her aura and attitude reminds of the song "Main heroine hoon" from her film Heroine. The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous this time too and it is just amazing to watch her getting back into shape. She is totally back and ready to give a tough fight to all her contemporaries.