Kareena Kapoor Khan is out with her girl gang and we are in awe of this new mommy’s energy!

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her first born Taimur Ali Khan on December 20. We saw Kareena busy with her work all through her pregnancy and now too we see this new mommy about town meeting her family and friends. Kareena, we are just in awe of the energy and vibe you pass on to all women and is a perfect example of how to enjoy every phase of life.



Going by the pictures, Kareena Kapoor had a busy Saturday with her gang of girls. We have seen Kareena, sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora time and again partying and shopping. But the new mommy and the power she is passing on is all new. Take a tour! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena is a poser and we just love the way she happily posed for her fans. While most of the parents in the industry keep their kids away from the cameras, Saif and Kareena were the only parents who actually posed for pictures just after the delivery. Taimur is already a celeb himself. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena looked super cool and beautiful as always in this red dress, glasses and shoes. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karisma too shared a picture from Kapoor and Arora sisters day out and captioned it as, "Girls about town 🚘#girlsquad##lunching#friendshipgoals💕 @amuaroraofficial @malaikaarorakhanofficial #newmommy." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Recently, in an interview, Kareena's father and Taimur's maternal grandfather, Randhir Kapoor spoke about how both the Kapoor and Khan families have come together to spend maximum time possible with baby Taimur. He also added that once Taimur and Karishma's children Samaira and Kian get older, he would like to go play with them. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)