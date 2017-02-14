Latest News
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls fans her backbone, Deepika Padukone back in town. Know more deets here

Published on February 14, 2017 7:42 pm
    Have you been keeping an eye on Kareena Kapoor Khan's appearances and wondering how is she shedding weight at such a fast pace, while you are still struggling to get rid of those extra kilos you gained during pregnancy? Well, pilate is the answer. The actor is extensively involved in doing some rigorous pilate and hence, losing weight. She went live with a celebrity nutritionist and spoke about her weight loss.

    The actor also credited her fans for keeping her socially strong even when she is not on any social media platform. She called her fans her backbone. On work front the actor is soon to make a comeback, post pregnancy, with Veerey Di Wedding, starring Sonam Kapoor.

    Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai and at such a perfect time! We can't wait to know who she spent her Valentine's Day with but as per sources, she is here to shoot for Padmavati, her next big project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars her alleged boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

    Sanjay Dutt, who has been busy in guiding Ranbir Kapoor, is now finally heading to begin the shoot of his comeback film, Bhoomi. The actor reportedly is flying to Agra to begin the first scheduled of the Omung Kumar directorial.

    Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is receiving lots of love. The actor who was shooting for an unknown project overseas has comeback to Mumbai and was received by fans with flowers.

    Aditi Rao Hydari, who will play Sanjay Dutt's daughter, was also spotted at the airport.

    Gauri Khan was also spotted at Bandra, Mumbai. She was seen in a de-glam avatar.

