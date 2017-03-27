Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dance tribute to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan is adorable. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rockstar. She is an inspiration to all the new moms out there. While we saw Kareena busy until almost the last day of pregnancy with ramp shows, advertisements, magazine covers and parties, this new mommy was seen performing at the Zee Cine Awards 2017 too. While we are still a few days away from the show's telecast, we have pictures from the dance tribute by by mommy to three-month-old Taimur Ali Khan. And whom did she pay a tribute to? Husband Saif Ali Khan, co-stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Take a look!

Excited Kareena Kapoor Khan performed for the first time after becoming a mommy at this award night. Kareena performed on numbers like Chammak Challo, Zoobi Doobi, and a few others. She said before the performance, "I’m performing after a year. So that’s even more exciting. I am paying tribute to my favourite four Khans."

Kareena had also said that since she has done films with all the Khans including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, she wanted to perform on songs with them.

And as Kareena is always asked about li'l Taimur, she denied rumours that she calls her son Little John.

Kareena looks just the best, though she was back on the stage after a long time.