Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor hit the gym as Mira Rajput has a day out with Misha

We all know how rigorously Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy with her gym sessions and is accompanied by her bestie Amrita Arora. We often come up with photos and video of the two spending hours together religiously working out. Kareena Kapoor, post delivering son Taimur Ali Khan, is just dedicated to get fitter and in the right shape as she will begin work on Veere Di Wedding soon. Shahid Kapoor who has always been a fitness freak too seems to be visiting one particular gym at Bandra which is every celeb’s favourite, and also Kareena's nowadays. While we had earlier seen Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput coming to the very gym together but on Wednesday, Mira chose to have a day out with baby Misha. Scroll on to see the pictures of these biggies! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)