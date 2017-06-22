Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor hit the gym as Mira Rajput has a day out with Misha
We all know how rigorously Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy with her gym sessions and is accompanied by her bestie Amrita Arora. We often come up with photos and video of the two spending hours together religiously working out. Kareena Kapoor, post delivering son Taimur Ali Khan, is just dedicated to get fitter and in the right shape as she will begin work on Veere Di Wedding soon. Shahid Kapoor who has always been a fitness freak too seems to be visiting one particular gym at Bandra which is every celeb’s favourite, and also Kareena's nowadays. While we had earlier seen Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput coming to the very gym together but on Wednesday, Mira chose to have a day out with baby Misha. Scroll on to see the pictures of these biggies! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor is seen working out religiously and yesterday too the actor was seen at the Bandra gym. Well, all the hard work that she is doing here is quite visible too. The difference can be easily made out in Bebo. Kareena is looking spectacular and has already shed a lot of her post pregnancy weight. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor's best Amrita Arora was very much here with her. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, was seen coming to the gym alone. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
We also spotted Shahid Kapoor's 'baby wife' Mira and his princess Misha, as they took a day off together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
And the li'l Kapoor, Misha was seen gazing at the shutterbugs too. She looked just adorable as always! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)