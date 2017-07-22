Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur turns seven months old, here are seven of his cutest photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's photogenic son Taimur Ali Khan turned seven months old on July 20. Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, and rest as they say is history. Within hours of his arrival into the world, Tamiur shot to fame, sending social media into a tizzy. The internet couldn't get enough of Kareena and Saif's gorgeous son. Taimur's aunt Karisma Kapoor on Thursday shared a picture of a birthday cake on her Instagram. Karisma wrote along with the picture, "Our baby turns 7 months". As Taimur celebrates seven months, here's a quick glance at Taimur's best pictures.

Taimur instantly became a photographer's delight. Every time he stepped out of his house, paparazzi frenzy ensued. Saif Ali Khan used new born Taimur's photograph as his Whatsapp display picture but someone leaked the picture and it went viral. “Saif and I keep arguing that he is more like a Pataudi and I am like no, he is like a Kapoor. But of course, his gorgeous sea blue eyes which he has taken from my grandfather and Lolo and that is amazing. I think it’s going to be a beautiful journey," Kareena said during an interview.

The photo of Taimur dressed in a white kurta made us wonder if he is more Pataudi than Kapoor. "Every month (with Taimur) is going to be different. I think he is a perfect mix of Saif and me, more so like me, of a Kapoor, I think so. I think he looks exactly like my dad because I think I look like my dad. He is more like my dad,” said Kareena.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor also expressed her surprise on people's reactions to her motherhood. "I read these comments and I feel that’s the most stupid thing because having a child doesn’t mean you don’t feel good. If you are feeling good, if your mental health is good then automatically your child feels well. Taimur is happy and everyone is happy. I never feel any kind of pressure. I am the most relaxed and chilled out girl,” Kareena told indianexpress.com.

"I have started going to bed early. Nowadays, I wake up very early so that I can be with Taimur. I think I get to spend time with Taimur during the morning," Kareena said during a Facebook live session.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Saif Ali Khan said, “I am a friend, philosopher, and guide to Taimur. I adore him. I think guys always take a little longer than women (to build a connection with kids) because they have the baby inside them for so long so, there’s an instant kind of connect. Whereas with men, when the baby starts looking at you, the connect grows… I find it a little awkward to express how much I love my son or how I feel about him."

"But with all my kids, I have to be protective and be a guide and genuinely be there, always. So, it really doesn’t matter if I change diapers or not, or express my love like that because when he comes to me, when he is 16 or is 30, and if I am still alive, that’s the time when the father needs to be there, be his rock like my father was. He never changed any of our diapers but he was the greatest dad ever because we would call him anytime and he would be there and I think, to be there is the main thing," Saif added.