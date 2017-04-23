Kareena Kapoor Khan is growing hotter by the day, and her Saturday night pics are proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been setting some crazy goals for women of India. At first, she was super active when she was expecting breaking all superstitions related to pregnant women and then post-delivery, Kareena has been on an extraordinary weight-loss regime in order to get in shape for her upcoming project, Veerey Di Wedding. While we have often come across her pictures, we are unable to decide if she is growing younger by the day. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

In fact, some pictures of Kareena from her recent Saturday party has put us in serious dilemma as we just cannot take our eyes off the actor who stands out in every picture shared by her BFF Amrita Arora on her Instagram account. While we also see rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, Kareena is grabbing all the eyeballs. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Alia and Sidharth attended the party together. However, they did not click a single picture together. The two will be seen sharing the screen space in Aashiqui 3, which is scheduled for 2018 release. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Interestingly, unlike other parties, this get together had Saif Ali Khan in attendance too, who posed with Sanjay Kapoor and Sidharth at the bar side. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Alia, Kareena and Karan Johar's selfie is something to watch out for. (Source: Photo by Instagram )