1 / 8

A 'glittery night' it was for Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma Kapoor and besties Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora. Others seen at the party were ace designer Manish Malhotra and some lovely ladies like Rima Jain, Natasha Poonawalla and Haseena Jethmalani. Scroll on to see the inside photos. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)