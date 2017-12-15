1 / 8

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora became the perfect host of a pre-Christmas bash at her home on Thursday. Sister Amrita Arora, besties Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, friends Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Anu Dewan came together to have a gala time. Joining them was everyone's favourite Karan Johar. Malaika's Instagram account was yet again was filled with some fun moments from last night's celebrations as the diva shared clicks with her guests.