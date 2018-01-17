From Kareena Kapoor’s gym session to Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha’s shopping time
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Haryana rapes: Incidents unfortunate but don't politicise it, CM Manohar Lal Khattar tells Opposition
- Sasikala's brother Divakaran says Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead
- SportsVirat Kohli loses his cool during post-match presser, watch video
- Actor Prakash Raj says BJP workers sprinkled cow urine to 'purify' stage after his event
- Govt denies NSA Ajit Doval part of political meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence
- EntertainmentDabboo Ratnani calendar 2018: Look out for 'sandy' Alia Bhatt and 'smoky' Shah Rukh Khan
- EntertainmentDivya Agarwal recalls her Date To Remember with Priyank Sharma
- EntertainmentSalman should take these lessons from Bigg Boss 11 before signing Bigg Boss 12
- EntertainmentHappy Birthday Javed Akhtar: His 10 timeless lyrics that celebrate love and life
- SportsNgidi's 6/39 crushes India, gives SA unassailable 2-0 series lead
- SportsWATCH: Kohli loses his cool during post-match presser
- SportsNorth and South Korea to march under one flag
- TechnologyWhatsApp rolls out YouTube integration for iOS, come with PiP feature
- TechnologyMicrosoft Surface Book 2 is coming to India: Specifications and features
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy On7 Prime with Samsung Mall launched: Sale date, specifications, and more
- LifestyleMumbai-based playwright Ramu Ramanathan is collaborating with theatre artistes to highlight the pitfalls of Aadhaar through poetry