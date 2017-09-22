Inside Kareena Kapoor’s birthday bash

It was Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday on September 21. The day was made more special for her fans when we got to see new images of the birthday girl with her little boy Taimur Ali Khan. But another treat was to see the inside clicks of Bebo's birthday bash with her close friends and family. Husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, and besties Karan Johar, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora and a few more made sure to make the day memorable for the beautiful actor. Scroll on to see more. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Before we serve you with the birthday party pictures of Kareena, we have to share the latest clicks of Tamiur Ali Khan. Taimiur and his cute pictures are just too adorable to be missed. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

And here comes the bash pictures. Not just the guests, we can also spot the balloons which were very much a part of this birthday celebration. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Karan Johar captioned this one as, "Birthday girl!!!!! #kareenakapoor ❤️❤️❤️." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Karan also shared a click with Kareena and Arjun Kapoor. "And the Ki and Ka! And I am the And!!!!," wrote Karan along this image. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Interestingly, Malaika Arora Khan was also a part of the birthday party but not even in one click is she seen with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

How can Kareena's gym buddy and bestie Amrita Arora not be a part of the celebrations. "My baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Amrita along with this image. (Source: Photo by Instagram)