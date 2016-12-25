Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Christmas with families

It was a double celebration when the families of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visited the couples' home on the eve of Christmas. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently became parents to baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. It certainly looked like a family gathering to celebrate the arrival of Taimur as well as Christmas and the couple's friends also joined the party. Kareena's family including parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor and her children were seen at the party. Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were also spotted. And we also saw Saif's young shy son Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)