Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Christmas with families

Published on December 25, 2016 3:49 pm
    It was a double celebration when the families of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visited the couples' home on the eve of Christmas. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently became parents to baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. It certainly looked like a family gathering to celebrate the arrival of Taimur as well as Christmas and the couple's friends also joined the party. Kareena's family including parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor and her children were seen at the party. Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were also spotted. And we also saw Saif's young shy son Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Kareena Kapoor's besties Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora also joined the party. Both sisters were looking adorable. Malaika Arora Khan also shared some lovely pictures from the party. Dressed in a red outfit, Kareena looks adorable in this picture. Amrita Arora posted this image with the caption, “Theeeee girl gangggggg🍷😘❤️Merry xmas 🎁🙏🏼🍷😘❤️N we are backkk👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” and massi Karisma Kapoor is also seen along."

    Karisma Kapoor was seen with her two children. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Ibrahim Ali Khan is certainly growing into a young handsome man. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Ibrahim Ali Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Khemu smiling for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Karisma Kapoor looked lovely in a black dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Randhir Kapoor waving to the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Amrita Arora looked stunning in a green dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Amrita Arora. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Sharmila Tagore looked a bit hassled. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Malaika Arora Khan looked stylish as usual. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Saif Ali Khan looked dapper as always. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

    Saif Ali Khan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

