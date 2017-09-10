Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters’ latest photos will make your day a happy one

Television actor Karanvir Bohra is a popular name, but in no time has come to be known as a father of his cute little bundles of joy, his twin girls — Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra. The two were born in October 2016 and ever since then we all are a big fan of these cuties. Both Karanvir and wife Teejay Sidhu keep sharing adorable pictures of these little ones very often, but last week we saw them at their uncle's wedding in Mexico and we just cannot get over the beautiful photos of the two dolls. Scroll on to see all. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Happy parents Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu were seen with their daughters and the picture caption posted by the doting father read, "Summing up my life in one word #godsgrace 🙏 #omnamashivaya🔱." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The Naagin 2 actor was also seen doing some happy dance with his family. Sharing a picture of the same he wrote, "My babies, this is how life is going to be with @bombaysunshine and me." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Teejay Sidhu too shared a click and wrote a beautiful message, which read, "This seems like a picture out of a dream for me - walking on a wooden bridge, towards the beach, with my children and the man I love, on a beautiful sunny day. 😊 I pray that life remains this happy always. 😇🙏I think we need these kinds of pictures to remind us on days when life gets tough, that happiness is just around the corner. And no matter what life throws at you, everything is okay, as long as you have your family with you. ❤️ Speaking of family, it's my brother's wedding day - we should get going! 😄 #minky2017💍 #Mexico2017." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

And here is another 'sweet moment' of Karanvir Bohra's family. (Source: Photo by Instagram)