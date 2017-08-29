Karanvir Bohra cuts birthday cake on the set of India’s Best Judwaah

Karanvir Bohra turned 35 on August 28. The television actor's birthday was lonely affair as his wife Teejay and daughters Bella and Vienna are in Canada at present. However, the contestants and judges of India's Best Judwaah surprised him with a cake on the set. Karanvir, who has turned host for Zee TV’s India’s Best Judwaah, had a blast on the set. His good friend and Naagin 2 co-star Adaa Khan too came on the sets and surprised him. Scroll through to see more.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman made sure that the new daddy Karanvir Bohra did not feel alone on his special day.

Karanvir Bohra recently shared a throwback to a moment with his bundles of joy – Bella and Vienna. The actor shared an adorable picture of his wife and kids with a touching note for them. He wrote, "They say you don’t know what love is untill you meet your child. Maybe that’s true, maybe not, I don’t know….but Somehow, @bombaysunshine n I feel that, Bella n Vienna are given to us by God & we are just care takers of these angels. I think spreading happiness is love."

At the India’s Best Judwaah set, Karan cut his birthday cake with all the contestants.

Karanvir Bohra also posed with Adaa Khan.