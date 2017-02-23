At Bipasha Basu’s surprise party, Karan Singh Grover takes off his shirt to cut birthday cake. See inside pics

Goa is known for its chill vibes but it has turned hotter than ever because the hottest and fittest couple of Bollywood, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu landed in the town to celebrate Karan's 35th birthday. Well, the duo has been constantly giving some serious couple goals and have been expressive about their love. Bipasha gave a surprise party to Karan followed by a trip with close friends. Now, that's a kind of partner you would wish to have. Won't you? (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Ever since they have stepped down in Goa, the two have been sharing each and every moment with their fans. Along with them, their close friends - Rocky S, Ayaz Khan, Sapna Bhavnani and others - have also joined Bipasha to make Karan feel special. But what has left us surprised is why Karan had no shirt while everyone else was surprised with a tee with his face on it?

Bipasha invited the friends, who wore shirts with Karan's picture on them. So sweet!

The actor also shared an adorable video of Karan's cake cutting with a caption, "My water baby celebrating his birthday by the water."

Karan, on the work front, is set to host Nach Baliye's upcoming season. The actor also has a Bollywood film, 3 Dev, coming up.