Karan Patel has the sweetest wish for wife Ankita Bhargava on her birthday, here’s their sweet love story

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel broke many hearts when he decided to tie the knot with Ankita Bhargava. Karan and Ankita, who call themselves soulmates, have been married for two years now. The couple is quite vocal about their feelings towards each other and do not shy away from indulging in some PDA on social media platforms. The actors also maintain that they are the best of friends before being husband-wife. Their relationship that comes alive through their pictures surely gives couple goals to many. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

A loving husband, Karan took to Instagram today to share a beautiful post for his wife Ankita, who is celebrating her birthday today. He wrote: "Wish you a very very Happy Birthday My Angel ... we #met as #Strangers then you #Became my #Wife then we #Graduated to #BestFriendsForever, and #Now youre my #PartnerInCrime .... you make me believe that #LifeIsBeautiful .... LOVE YOU BABYYYY ..! Happy Happy Birthday to you, you crazy bum (sic)” Scroll through for their sweet love story. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Karan's close friend and co-star Aly Goni realising that they will make a great couple introduced them. Cupid had its way for in the first meeting itself, they decided that they will get married. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

After a couple of days, the couple had a roka ceremony that was attended by close family and friends. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The marriage happened on May 2, 2015 and it was definitely one of the most star-studded events in the TV industry. Karan and Ankita were seen having a lot of fun during the rituals. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Today, they are best friends who are also married to each other. Ankita, in an earlier interview, had told indianexpress.com, “Karan and I are on the same team, he does well means we are doing well so I am happy for us, and same goes with him.” (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The actors also enjoy traveling and have been going on a lot of vacations together. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Karan and Ankita also hang out with Karan's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast. His real and reel wives bond really well and have become thick friends. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Both Ankita and Karan are dog lovers and adore their pet Naughty. While parenthood is definitely on their minds, they want to take their own time. “Karan loves kids and he will be the best father. I can’t wait to start a family with him. I think even Naughty is ready for some company,” Ankita had told us. (Source: Photo by Instagram)