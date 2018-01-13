1 / 9

More than the duties of a director, producer and judge of a reality show, what is keeping Karan Johar on his toes is his role of a father to twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar. But probably this is one job he enjoys the most. Karan adores his kids and is no longer keeping them away from the love of his many fans. He has been sharing photos of Yash and Roohi on his social media handles and every time he does it, the adorable kids are showered with a lot of love and blessings. On Saturday, Karan posted a picture of his babies where Yash is enjoying some playtime on a swing and Roohi is watching him. "Sister love!!!!❤️," wrote Karan along with the photo. (Source: Photo by Instagram )