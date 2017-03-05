Who inspired Karan Johar to use surrogacy for birth of his twins. Here are the details

Karan Johar is the new daddy cool of Bollywood. The director-producer have launched many star-kids in the industry but now he is ready to put his work and other commitments on the back-burner for his twins, son Yash Johar and daughter Roohi Johar., who were born via surrogacy. Karan, who has spoken earlier about his desire to become a father. His memoirs, An Unsuitable Boy, was candid on matters of sex and sexual orientation, just stopping short of a bald admission. On Sunday morning, the filmmaker gave credit to the marvels of medical science and thanked the surrogate mother while confirming the birth of his twins. While we were just wondering who inspired Karan the most to take this step as a few close friends of Karan, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, too took the help of this medical process for their babies, a tweet from Farah cleared the air. She wrote, "Glad u took my advice seriously @karanjohar Best thing to happen to you.. n theyll b the youngest people you hang out with so all's good 😄."



Scroll on to see more celebs in B-town who are blessed with kids via surrogacy.

Shah Rukh Khan



Karan Johar's bestie Shah Rukh Khan's li'l AbRam was also born via surrogacy. SRK and wife Gauri Khan, who were already parents to Aryan and Suhana Khan, opted for surrogacy for AbRam in 2013. Karan Johar is very much experiencing a new role in his real life and SRK will be the best man to advise him for the same as he is undoubtedly a doting father. Karan in his statement said, "I am eternally grateful to the surrogate who has fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world. She will always remain in my prayers."

Farah Khan



The one whose advice Karan Johar has taken seriously is none other than his close friend, Farah Khan. This Bollywood’s ace choreographer and director got married to Shirish Kunder in her 40s. The couple tried for two years for a baby. Finally, she decided to go through with IVF for the birth of her triplets. Her children were born in February 2008.

Tusshar Kapoor



Tusshar became the first single father of Bollywood who used surrogacy to welcome baby boy Laksshya into the world and the Kapoor family.

Aamir Khan



Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao too became the proud parents of Azad Rao Khan on December 1, 2011, through IVF "after a long wait and some difficulty".