As Karan Johar takes his babies Yash and Roohi home, here are their adorable first pics

Karan Johar has taken his babies, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, home after they spent over 50 days in hospital as they were born premature. Born through surrogacy, the birth of Karan Johar's twins was revealed in March. The filmmaker posted on social media and said he intends to bring his children up with his mother Hiroo's help. Ever since then, Karan has been spending most of his time at the hospital while also honouring his professional commitments. He has written about the twins' birth, "My children were born two months premature and worryingly underweight. Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank. Knowing that there were complications with my babies birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were…"

On Tuesday, pictures of Alia Bhatt visiting the twins at the hospital emerged. Karan, looking tired given his parental duties, was with Alia when she visited. Alia had said on Twitter that Yash and Roohi are her younger brother and sister.

Karan Johar has said that his twins are his priority and his career and travelling will take a backseat now.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were among the few friends of Karan Johar who were seen visiting the twins in the hospital.