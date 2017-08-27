Karan Johar throws a birthday bash for Neha Dhupia; Malaika Arora Khan, Soha Ali Khan and others attend the party

Neha Dhupia spent her birthday eve at Karan Johar's house. The actor and director, who are good friends, invited some of their common friends from the Bollywood world, and the small get together turned out to be the happening party of the week for B-Towners. The actor has turned 36-years-old.

Over the years, Neha Dhupia got her foot firmly placed in the Bollywood industry not only because of her no filter attitude but also her No Filter Neha podcast. The actor started the podcast under her production banner, Big Girl productions. The first season was a super hit and got praise and appreciation from various actors and their fans.

Neha is taking up challenges in her career. After trying hands on acting and hosting, Neha debuted on Roadies as a mentor in 2016. In fact, her team won Roadies Rising in season fourteen, which aired this year. Apart from Neha, the girl gang Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora took everyone's breath away at the birthday bash.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu made their presence count. The to-be-parents are too excited to enter the new phase of their life. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)