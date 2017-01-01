Happy New Year: Karan Johar, Sunny Leone and others welcome 2017 with a bang, see pics

While the pout king of Bollywood, Karan Johar seemed to be having a lot of fun bidding adieu to 2016, Sunny Leone spent her last day of the year with her husband in Kolkata. Along with a picture in which Sunny has donned an Indian look, the actor wrote, "Right before the countdown last night!! So happy I got to spend New Years with @dirrty99 and all of Kolkata!!!" However, we are constantly keeping an eye on Karan's Instagram to know more about his party last night. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha also shared an amazing picture. And we just cannot believe our eyes because this actor looks jaw-drop gorgeous. Donned in black from head to toe, Sonakshi's transformation from fat to fit is commendable and this image is motivating for her fans enough. The actor had a fruitful 2016 with two action packed films. Akira and Force 2 did decently well at the box office. In fact, these films got Sonakshi Sinha the title of Bollywood's new action queen. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty spent her New Year in London. She welcomed 2017 amid beautiful fireworks, which she also shared on her Instagram through a video. Looking ravishing in red, Shilpa has recently wrapped up her television stint - Super Dancers. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor took the chance to promote their upcoming film Mubarakan. Arjun had a long message to share with his fans. He wrote about his achievements and how he is grateful to 2016. He even shared his overwhelming moment with the audience of working with his uncle Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor brought in the New Year in Paris. He wrote, "The best way to end something old is to start something new... May the year 2017 give you the opportunities tο realize yοur dreams, rediscover yοur strengths, muster your will power & rejoice the simple pleasures that life brings your way.! Have a Happy, Healthy & Fulfilling New Year! #Mubarakan" (Source: Photo by Instagram)

When the male actors are so charged up, how will female leads stay behind? Ileana Dçruz shared a cute picture of hers, clicked by her beau. She wrote, "I didn't post any photos at midnight becoz I didn't take any 😊 I welcomed 2017 the best way I cld, with the one I love @andrewkneebonephotography, n I hope u all did too...becoz thats what really matters! Spending time with the ones who mean the most to u! Well anyway here's a fun photo to welcome u into a new year! Make everyday count! Make good choices! Be kind most of all! #Mubarakan to a new year!!! Photo credit: @andrewkneebonephotography ❤ Happy New Year to u!!!!! 😘❤️🎉🎊" (Source: Photo by Instagram)