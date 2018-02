1 / 6

Bollywood celebrities are adding glamour and charm to the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. After Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput set couple goals on Day 1 of the gala event, it is filmmaker Karan Johar who has got all eyes set on him on the third day. Karan walked the ramp with his Welcome To New York co-actor Sonakshi Sinha and the duo looked every bit stylish. The words "Forever Famous" on Karan's suit spoke volume about his popularity in the Bollywood circuit and how can we forget he is the 'movie mafia' of the film industry.