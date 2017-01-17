Karan Johar says he wants a baby, says Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are like his kids

Karan Johar’s book, An Unsuitable Boy, has him revealing his deepest secrets, his rift with Kajol, his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and his sexuality. Even at the book launch, he held nothing back. He was rather candid during the event, and poured his heart and answered a few questions while in conversation with Shobha De. When asked why India is obsessed by his sexuality, he answered, “People don't have final answers so they browse around the topic always. I said it in a way I wanted to. People sometimes just don't know what to say. People say things either over politely, or in the meanest way. People think they own you as they see you on TV every day. It used to bother me a lot, but Shah Rukh Khan's tip did the magic. Now when people say things, I just nod. Because people just say the most bizarre stuff. You just have to deal with it. I just let it pass.” Johar also shared a memory from when a man at the airport tapped him on his shoulder and asked “Are you homo?" to which Johar replied, "Why are you interested?" (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar on his father: While discussing his life while growing up, he said, "I grew up with movie stars. I was used to stars' stardom. We had to succumb to their stardom. Stars back then were unapproachable entities. I still remember how my father would open doors for the stars, carried their bags, even when he was a producer, my mum would always tell he that he doesn't have to do all that. But I was another person, in my head, I was always royalty. I was pampered by my father and he made me think I can do anything, and I can become an actor too. My mother secretly always knew I wasn't meant to be a movie star."

Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan: He also added, "However, Shah Rukh Khan was different. When I saw him give my father so much love, I fell in love with him. There are ups and down in so many relationships. But with SRK there is deep love and respect I have for him. Ours will be a dynamic connect that will stay forever. My love for his family is so constant. My love for him and his work is beyond words. We have our down days and humongous high days. Will not get diminished!"

Karan Johar on Kajol: While talking about Kajol, he said that he doesn't want to talk much about Kajol, since there is so much said already. But he added, "Kajol in the initial days, while shooting would tell me, "If you want to establish yourself, just come shout at me. You fake it, I'll also fake it." I want to remember this as a good memory, not talk about it much."

Karan on why he wants a baby: "While talking about his paternal instincts, Karan said, "For me, a child means an old-age insurance policy. I have a nurturing quality in me. I saw that when I launched Alia, Varun and Sid in Student of the Year. I can't let go of them even now. I see myself staring at them to see what they are doing and how they are doing. I am very strongly paternal. My paternal instincts need to be acted upon. My love needs a release. I love everyone. I don't express my love enough, but the love within me needs a platform as a parent."