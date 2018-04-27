1 / 7

Filmmaker Karan Johar was seen at the launch of Y-Films' specially-abled teen band 6 Pack Band 2.0. While Karan urged all parents to support their children, he also said: "I think I was very fortunate to have parents who were very affectionate and supportive towards me which gave me the confidence to overcome my fears." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)