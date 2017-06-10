Karan Johar makes a director call, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur marks their presence

When Karan Johar makes a call, either for a party or some discussion, no one can take it for granted. Even we cannot. Yesterday, on June 9th evening, shutterbugs caught the glimpse of actors Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and director Ayan Mukerji walking into the house of Bollywood's ace director KJo, which has made us curious about what is cooking between the directors and the actors. But if we make a guess, it seems KJo is soon to announce his next production and directorial venture. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

It was rumoured earlier that Varun Dhawan is going to be part of Karan's next directorial project Shhudhi but Varun had denied the reports saying the ambitious project has been put on hold. Now we hear that the actor is yet again going to appear on-screen with Alia Bhatt. The duo last appeared in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was one of the box-office hits this year.

Ranbir Kapoor, who launched song of his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, was seen at the Karan Johar's house with Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir and Ayan are working together for their next project Dragon, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

There are possibilities that the Ranbir-starrer film would be produced by Dharma Productions.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who last appeared in Ok Jaanu co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, was also seen at Karan's house.