1 / 22

The Mumbai Police is back with the annual edition of its most gala event of the year, Umang, and once again Bollywood celebrities made the night a starry affair. From Amitabh Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, all the big names of the Hindi film industry graced the show to thank the Mumbai Police for their utmost support and downright bravery in protecting the city. Among the other invitees were Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sridevi, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty and Prabhu Deva. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )