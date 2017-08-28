Karan Johar, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and all the friends of Gauri Khan who visited her new store

Few of Gauri Khan's best friends, Kajol, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Rani Mukerji visited her new store Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. While giving us major throwback moments they all seemed to have admired the place a lot. Recently, VIP 2 actor Kajol paid a visit to the store and the two gorgeous women posed for a selfie. "Even the coffee echoes in this wonderfully done place ;). Kudos @gaurikhan . Chic ," Kajol wrote on Instagram. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Kajol and Gauri Khan have last collaborated for Dilwale which was produced by the latter. The film had witnessed the reunion of one of the most romantic couples of Bollywood, Gauri Khan's husband Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The two had previously collaborated for various romantic films like, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name Is Khan. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Gauri and SRK's bestie, Karan Johar had also visited the store. "So proud of @gaurikhan what a spectacular space she has created!! Brilliant aesthetic and sheer Beauty! #GauriKhanDesigns," he had said on Twitter. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Mom actor Sridevi and Manish Malhotra had also paid a visit to her store. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who had collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for Devdas had visited the store with the actor and the producer. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

"Farah !!!!!! We are officially open you better purchase the TOWELS you promised. 😄@farahkhankunder," wrote Gauri when Farah Khan had visited Gauri Khan Designs. Farah is known for having good taste. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Rani Mukherji and Gauri Khan's photo was a major throwback to the nineties. (Source: Photo by Instagram)