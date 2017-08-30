Karan Johar goes down memory lane, shares photo with ‘lifetime bonds’ Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Late on Tuesday night, filmmaker Karan Johar opened his box of memories and what came out of it was magical. Starting from a picture of his parents with the parents of his best friend Aditya Chopra to the latest additions to his family, his children Roohi and Yash all made a part of this nostalgia trip which Karan gave to his many followers on social media. We don't know what made the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director post his fond memories on Instagram but these pictures are a testimony to him being a sensitive and an emotional person.

The photo which caught our attention was of Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi. This is the second time that Karan has shared a photo of his munchkins with the world. ""My world 2.0 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Karan along with the adorable click.

The next picture which caught our attention was the one with Bollywood's Raj aka Shah Rukh Khan, Simran aka Kajol and their buddy Karan Johar. The caption of the photo read, "Lifetime bonds!!!!" The photo is a proof of Karan and Kajol's sour relationship getting sweeter yet again. Once best friends, KJo and Kajol ended their twenty-five years of friendship in October last year. It was being said that Karan and Kajol’s husband were pitted against each other as their films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office. Now, with this photo, Karan has made it clear that he and his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali are back to being friends.

Before sharing the photo of his real-life kids, Yash and Roohi, it was his reel life prodigies, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who made it to KJo's album. Sharing a photo from the Student Of The Year times, Karan wrote, "My children!!! 😘😘😘." Karan, in an earlier interview, said about Alia, “She might end up inheriting some of my properties and whatever money I’m left with.”

Karan who is touted to be a momma's boy shared a cute picture with Hiroo Johar and captioned it, "My world!❤️❤️❤️."

Karan wrote extensively about his friendship with filmmaker Aditya Chopra in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy. He has even said that if Aditya would not have been in his life, he wouldn't have realised his passion for filmmaking. So, how could he have missed sharing a picture with the DDLJ helmer? But apart from Aditya, it is Shah Rukh's elder son, Aryan whom Karan addresses as 'God child' who made the frame beautiful. "With my best friend Adi and God child Aryan! God!! How time flies!!!!! This was 18 years ago," read the caption of the photo.

KJo who is as fond of Yash Chopra and his wife Pamela Chopra as he is fond of his parents, Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar shared a picture of them together and captioned it, "The two lovely ladies Pam aunty and mom with their respective YASH's #yashchopra #yashjohar #memoriesforever."

Karan has been a dear friend to Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra and he didn't miss on mentioning how Manish made his 40th birthday a special one. Along with his picture with Manish, Karan wrote, "My 40th birthday! @manishmalhotra05 made it special!! 😘😘😘"

The series of photos had Karan's childhood buddy too. With the picture, KJo wrote, "Childhood bestie...family forever! @apoorva1972 ❤️⭐️"