Karan Johar’s birthday might be over, but these new inside photos are more trippy than we can imagine

Karan Johar turned 45 recently, and his birthday party was no less than a Bollywood fiesta with the who's-who of the fraternity trooping in to wish the filmmaker. The bash mostly had KJo's close friends and family coming in. Considering Karan is one of the most popular directors and has a massive circle in the tinseltown, narrowing the guest list to only 128 people would've been quite a task. But those who made it to the crème de la crème, were not just the lucky ones, but also proof that you've arrived in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Malaika Arora were among those who made it to the guest list.

Karan celebrated his birthday on May 25. And even after days, pictures from his famous bash continue to float around. So even if you haven't tried to look for his birthday album, it isn't surprising if you keep stumbling upon the clicks every now and then and at any corner of internet. Scroll to see some new and inside pics that have been shared by a lot of B-town stars on their social media handles.

Television queen and one of Karan's close buddies Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a lot of pictures from the night.

Her Half Girlfriend actors Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to Varun Dhawan and Mona Singh, a lot of actors were seen squeezed in several pics Ekta posted.

Ekta's brother Tusshar Kapoor also shared a pic with Tabu.

Tabu, on her part posted a selfie with actors Neelam Kothari and Sonali Bendre.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone were clicked in this trippy red pic.

Karan's close designer friend Manish Malhotra was one of the first ones to arrive.

Manish and Karan were clicked with Karan's mother Hiroo Johar. Also seen here is Shweta Nanda.

Shweta Nanda was also spotted flaunting her sexy back in one of the pics with Malaika Arora.

Check out this total pouty pic with Karan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Who do you think had the best pout?

Manish Malhotra is happy in the company of Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Manish takes a selfie with the future of Bollywood - Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara was also a part of this exclusive click. She made her way between Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan.