Karan Johar birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan comes with son Aryan Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was also there, see inside pics

When the movie mafia (sorry couldn't resist), Karan Johar throws a birthday bash, Bollywood biggies just have to attend it. And when such grand celebrations happen in the B-town, how can the paparazzi miss a golden chance to capture all the stars at the same place. Karan Johar rang in his 45th birthday on Thursday and invited 128 people to be a part of his happiness. Well, he revealed his party plans yesterday only in a live chat, 'Aaloo with Alia' hosted by his prodigy Alia Bhatt. Sanjay Dutt and wife, Hrithik Roshan, Rana Daggubati, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and many others attended the big bash at Karan's residence. The star of the party was Karan's closest friend Shah Rukh Khan who was posed with son Aryan Khan and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra once again made a couple entry. The two 'friends' came together in the same car for their lovely mentor, Karan Johar's birthday. Earlier in the day, Alia gifted Karan a pullover with "DadddyOfTheYear" engraved on it as she hosted a Facebook live for him.

Twinkle Khanna didn't miss on making her childhood buddy Karan Johar's birthday special as she came along with husband Akshay Kumar to the party. Akshay who stays away from Bollywood late night parties also for once kept aside his life's rulebook for Karan Johar.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif also reached the party venue. We wonder, how well would have they gelled up with Ranbir Kapoor at the party. (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur came in the same car. Ranbir and Arjun looked miffed as Ranbir who was driving the car found it difficult to move his car ahead with people swarming around. (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai were spotted posing with Manish Malhotra at Karan Johar's party.

Another surprise guest at Karan's birthday bash was Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao. But what caught our attention was someone sitting on the front seat of their car who made his best effort to hide his face. (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor was there at Karan's birthday bash too. In his live chat with Alia Bhatt, Karan revealed that Sonam hates his fashion sense and often dislikes what he wears. We hope she liked what Karan wore for his birthday last night. (Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Dutt came with wife Maanayata Dutt to extend his best wishes to Bollywood's Suitable Boy, Karan Johar.

The one who turned many heads was Baahubali 2 fame Rana Daggubati. The south superstar looked dapper as he arrived at Karan's residence for the party. (Image: Varinder Chawla)