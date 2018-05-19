1 / 6

The trailer of Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories was released on Friday. The directors of the film, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee came along with actors Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Kapoor and producers Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua to introduce their film to the audience in Mumbai. The cast and crew of the film talked at length about the concept of the film which includes four short stories. Backed by an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akash Thosar and Neil Bhoopalam, Lust Stories will stream on Netflix from June 15. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)