Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar and Zoya Akhtar release the trailer of Lust Stories
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka Assembly Floor Test: Congress accuses BSY of poaching MLA, releases purported audio clip
- Not one for rituals, Justice Jasti Chelameswar honours one, exits
- Modi in Kashmir LIVE: J-K is going to get development projects worth Rs 25,000 crore, says PM
- Explained: How 220 MLAs will vote for or against BS Yeddyurappa today
- Cuba plane crash: More than 100 dead after Boeing 737 crashes in Havana
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra is getting ready for close friend Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
- EntertainmentHaraamkhor proves Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not afraid to enter uncharted territory
- EntertainmentDeadpool 2 box office collection day 1: The Ryan Reynolds film collects Rs 11.25 crore
- EntertainmentWho is Meghan Markle?
- SportsIPL LIVE, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
- SportsIPL LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- SportsHales catch most satisfying: de Villiers
- TechnologyOnePlus 6: Smartphones that got price cut to take on the latest OnePlus flagship
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy Note 9 could launch in late July due to poor 'Galaxy S9' sales: Report
- TechnologyLenovo Z5 will be the world's first phone to come with 4TB storage
- LifestyleMeghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will the royal bride wear?
Advertisement